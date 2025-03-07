Ukrainian troops' logistics in Kursk Oblast destroyed, they face risk of encirclement, sources say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian troops' logistics in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and Ukrainian soldiers face the risk of encirclement, a Ukrainian soldier and a medic deployed in the region told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity on March 7.

The confirmation came after several media reported that Russian forces had made a breakthrough south of the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState has confirmed a push deep into Ukrainian positions toward the Ukrainian state border in Sumy Oblast.

A Ukrainian soldier fighting in Kursk Oblast described the situation in the Russian region as "critical," warning that Ukrainian troops in the region face the threat of encirclement. He added that Ukrainian soldiers based in the region would like to withdraw.

According to the source, all bridges in the vicinity of Sudzha have been destroyed, and Ukrainian troops are cut off from ammunition and fuel supplies.

The Ukrainian medic stationed in Kursk Oblast told the Kyiv Independent that Russia's breakthrough happened about three days ago, and Russian troops control all the roads.

According to DeepState, "the most critical situation" is on the border of Russia's Kursk Oblast and Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. Russian troops are trying to push on Ukrainian positions near the villages of Zhuravka and Novenke in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reported.

Russia has also intensified its attacks near the village of Kurilovka near the border with Sumy Oblast, some 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of Sudzha, DeepState said in its latest update on March 7.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. Earlier in the day, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian group of forces in Kursk Oblast declined to comment on the situation in the Russian region.

Russian forces have recently intensified efforts to break through to Sumy Oblast and cut off logistical routes of the Ukrainian salient in bordering Kursk Oblast. Kyiv has sought to maintain its position in the Russian border region as leverage for possible peace talks.

Moscow's troops have almost reached the Ukrainian border south of Ukrainian positions in Sudzha, meaning that at least some areas have been cut off from the main salient, the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo reported on March 7, citing an expert from the Conflict Intelligence Team.

"Difficult battles continue in the border area of Sumy Oblast; Russian assault units are attempting to break through and move toward a highway from Yunakivka (in Sumy Oblast) to Sudzha in Kursk Oblast," said Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"(Ukraine's) Defense Forces are fighting and dealing significant casualties to Russian troops," Kovalenko claimed, without confirming a Russian breakthrough.

The prominent Russian pro-war channel Two Majors also reported on the advance, claiming that Moscow's troops have penetrated up to 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) deep into Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. After six months of fighting in the region, Russian troops have regained control of about 64% of the territory in the region, the Russian military claimed.