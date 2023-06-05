Russia claims to block Ukrainian offensive in south Donetsk direction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of June 4, according to a Telegram update cited by the BBC.

The Russian claims have not been independently verified and Ukrainian authorities have not responded to the allegations.

The Telegram update alleged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a "large-scale attack in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction," using six mechanized and two tank battalions.

"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 250 troops, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored fighting vehicles," Russia's Defense Ministry claimed in the Telegram post.

Another video posted by Russia's Defense Ministry on Telegram shows military vehicles attacked from an aerial standpoint. The video contents have not been independently verified.

Earlier today, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense released a video saying that the beginning of the counteroffensive would not be announced. On June 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's preparedness for a counteroffensive.