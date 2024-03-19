Russia claims rocket attack on Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 19 that Belgorod Oblast came under a rocket strike, marking yet another alleged attack against the region in the past few days.

The Russian state media and officials claimed that the city of Belgorod, lying not far from the Ukrainian border, was attacked also on March 16, 17, and 18, allegedly resulting in civilian casualties.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil. The news comes days after Russian anti-Kremlin militias reportedly broke into Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, resulting in clashes with the Russian government forces.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its forces repelled the March 19 attack, supposedly shooting down nine rockets fired from the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire launcher at around 10:30 a.m. local time (GMT+3). Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, reported an air raid alert around the same time.

Footage shared by the Russian Baza Telegram channel supposedly captures several burning cars and black smoke rising above Belgorod.

Baza claimed that three residents were injured in the attack, but Russian authorities have not reported any casualties at the moment.