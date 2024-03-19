Skip to content
Russia claims rocket attack on Belgorod Oblast

by Martin Fornusek March 19, 2024 11:09 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of the city of Belgorod on April 11, 2019.
Illustrative photo of the city of Belgorod on April 11, 2019. (Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 19 that Belgorod Oblast came under a rocket strike, marking yet another alleged attack against the region in the past few days.

The Russian state media and officials claimed that the city of Belgorod, lying not far from the Ukrainian border, was attacked also on March 16, 17, and 18, allegedly resulting in civilian casualties.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil. The news comes days after Russian anti-Kremlin militias reportedly broke into Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, resulting in clashes with the Russian government forces.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its forces repelled the March 19 attack, supposedly shooting down nine rockets fired from the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire launcher at around 10:30 a.m. local time (GMT+3). Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, reported an air raid alert around the same time.

Footage shared by the Russian Baza Telegram channel supposedly captures several burning cars and black smoke rising above Belgorod.

Baza claimed that three residents were injured in the attack, but Russian authorities have not reported any casualties at the moment.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
3:37 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 50 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 18.
12:22 AM

Charles Michel: ‘Europe must prepare for war.’

If Europe wants to exist in peace it must shift to a “war economy” mode and significantly bolster defense capabilities in the face of the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on March 18.
