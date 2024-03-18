Russia claims Belgorod strike injures 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state news agency TASS claimed on March 18 that a morning attack on the city of Belgorod injured one person, marking the third consecutive day of reports of attacks against the city.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on March 16 that two people were killed after missiles struck the city. The city was then hit by two attacks on March 17, injuring 11 people, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the attack on March 18 was carried out using an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher at around 8:30 a.m. local time. Air defense units allegedly shot down 10 rockets over Belgorod Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of the Russian authorities.

Local Telegram channels shared videos that purportedly showed Belogorod under attack, with audible explosions.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the purported strikes, which took place amid reports of ongoing fighting in Belgorod Oblast between the Russian army and anti-Kremlin militias. Belgorod is around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Kyiv does not typically comment on reports of attacks within Russian territory.

Russian volunteer fighters from the Siberian Battalion claimed on March 17 to have control over Gorkovsky, a village just over the border with Ukraine, around 55 kilometers (34 miles) southwest of Belgorod.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the militia's claims.