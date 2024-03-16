Skip to content
News Feed, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, War, anti-Kremlin armed groups
Russia claims another rocket attack on Belgorod Oblast

by Martin Fornusek March 16, 2024 6:49 PM 2 min read
An enterprise damaged following an alleged rocket attack on Belgorod, Russia, on March 16, 2024. (Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram)
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, claimed that Belgorod and the surrounding region came under a rocket attack late on March 16, allegedly resulting in damage and one person injured.

This is the second reported attack against the city in a single day. Two people were allegedly killed in another rocket strike in the morning, according to Gladkov.

Earlier on March 16, Russian anti-Kremlin militias warned Belgorod residents that a "massive strike will be carried out against military facilities and Russian military positions" in the city at 5 p.m. local time (GMT+3).

The militias, which launched incursions into Belgorod and Kursk oblasts on March 12, did not specify whether their own forces would be launching the attack, and Gladkov did not identify the attacker.

The governor announced an hour-long air raid alert in the region at around 5 p.m. Gladkov claimed that 15 projectiles from the Czech-made Vampire multiple-launch rocket launcher were downed by Russian air defenses over Belgorod Oblast.

According to Gladkov, debris from the downed rockets hit an industrial enterprise, starting a fire and injuring one of its employees. Some fragments also reportedly fell into a garden of a private residence in Belgorod. Two houses, a car, and a power line were damaged elsewhere in Belgorod Oblast, the governor alleged.

Russian Telegram channels shared multiple videos supposedly capturing sounds of explosions in the city. One video showed black smoke rising over a building.

According to the Telegram news channel Baza, witnesses reported damage in the village of Razumnoye not far from Belgorod.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Belgorod lies less than 40 kilometers (around 25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast. Local officials have alleged strikes against the city multiple times throughout the full-scale war, for example, on March 14.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
