The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims 8 missiles downed over occupied Crimea, 1 injured

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2023 4:42 PM 2 min read
A pillar of smoke rising above Sevastopol is purportedly shown in the photo shared by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel following Russia's claim of eight Ukrainian missiles shot down over the occupied peninsula on Oct. 30, 2023. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 30 that its forces shot down eight Storm Shadow missiles allegedly launched by Ukraine at Russian-occupied Crimea. Kyiv hasn’t commented on the incident.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, said air defenses shot down two aerial targets over the city, and that debris injured a 57-year-old man near a local railway.

Razvozhaev claimed that the debris fell in multiple places in Sevastopol, including on households and beaches, but there were no serious damages to buildings and infrastructure. He didn’t specify what weapons were purportedly downed over the city.

Local pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported several explosions in Sevastopol at around 12 p.m. local time. Residents confirmed the information on the explosions to the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Russian forces reportedly deployed a smoke screen over Sevastopol Bay at the time of the attack. After it disappeared, pillars of smoke appeared over a local sea port and the Gollandiya district, which hosts many military facilities, according to Crimean Wind.

The Kyiv Independent couldn’t immediately verify these claims.

Explosions also occurred in Saky on Crimea’s western coast, followed by electricity cut-offs in the city, Suspilne Crimea wrote, citing residents.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military's Center for Strategic Communications confirmed that Ukrainian forces had struck a strategic air defense facility on the western coast of Crimea overnight on Oct. 30.

Starting in the summer of 2023, there have been a series of increasingly destructive attacks on Russian military facilities on the occupied peninsula.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 24 that recent Ukrainian attacks have denied the Russian fleet safe haven and secure maritime corridors in the western part of the Black Sea as Kyiv's troops look to squeeze Russian-installed forces out of Crimea.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
