Russia claims 21 drones shot down over multiple regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 21 drones were shot down over occupied Crimea, Tula, Bryansk, and Kaluga regions overnight on Jan. 30.

Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted 11 drones over occupied Crimea, five over Belgorod Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, one over the Kaluga region, and one over the Tula region.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, announced on Telegram earlier tonight that Russian air defense shot down a drone over water in the Belbek area of occupied Crimea.

Drone attacks over Russian territory have increased in frequency over recent months. Moscow usually blames Ukraine, while Kyiv rarely takes direct responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.

Earlier this month, Novatek's gas-condensate plant caught fire at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following a possible coordinated effort by Ukraine to strike key targets deep inside Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry also accused Ukraine of launching multiple drone attacks over Tula, Smolensk, and Oryol that same night. Additionally, the Russian city of Voronezh declared a state of emergency on Jan. 16 following an overnight drone attack.

A Dec. 30 strike on Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100. Officials in Belogorod claimed Ukrainian forces launched the attack, however, Ukraine did not claim responsibility.