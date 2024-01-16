Skip to content
Voronezh declares state of emergency after alleged drone attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2024 9:45 AM 1 min read
Authorities survey damage in Voronezh in the early hours of of Jan. 16, 2024. (Vadim Kstenin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A state of emergency was announced in Voronezh following an overnight drone attack on the Russian city, Voronezh Mayor Vadim Kstenin said on Telegram on Jan. 16.

Explosions were reported in Voronezh, which lies around 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, in the early hours of the morning.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that eight drones were shot down over Voronezh Oblast and blamed Ukraine for the attack. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Kstenin announced a state of emergency at 4:30 a.m. local time and said it had been introduced for "speedy decision-making."

According to Kstenin, at least 30 windows were damaged in the alleged attack, and a school was partially converted into a "temporary accommodation point" for those affected.

He claimed that the state of emergency "will also allow for prompt implementation of measures to replace them," and residents will be compensated for damage.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev that a child was injured "as a result of fragments of a downed UAV entering an apartment," and received medical attention at the site.

Gusev claimed that, as of 9:15 a.m., no one had asked to use the temporary shelter set up in the school, as "residents stayed with relatives."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify any of these claims.

Russian official says children evacuated from Belgorod following attacks
Russian authorities evacuated 93 children from the western city of Belgorod after an alleged Ukrainian attack on the city, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Jan. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

