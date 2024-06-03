Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Russia-China gas deal ran aground over Beijing's tough demands, FT reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2024 11:32 AM 2 min read
Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China's leader Xi Jinping at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2023. (Grigory Sysoyev/Pool/AFP)
Talks between Russia and China on a key gas pipeline deal have reached a dead end as Beijing seeks to exhort tough conditions on price and supply levels, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 2, citing its three undisclosed sources.

China has become a key lifeline for Russia's economy after the West sought to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing is now using Moscow's growing dependency to gain advantageous conditions on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, the FT wrote.

According to the outlet's sources, China has asked to "pay close to Russia's heavily subsidized domestic prices and would only commit to buying a small fraction of the pipeline's planned annual capacity of 50bn cubic meters of gas."

Approval of the project would be crucial for the Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, which lost some $6.9 billion last year due to dropping sales to Europe.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin reportedly sought to convince his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to finalize the deal during the former's visit to China in May.

Notably, Putin's delegation did not include Alexei Miller, Gazprom's chief executive, whose presence would have been "essential for any serious negotiations with China," the FT wrote.

An agreement remains distant, and Beijing's position underscores how Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine made China the senior partner in the relationship, according to the outlet.

Bloomberg wrote in April that Russia is expected to export natural gas to China with prices as much as 28% below those for Russia's European clients at least until 2027.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.