Russia buys Western aircraft parts via intermediaries despite sanctions, media reports

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2024 2:18 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Dnata ground crew member places wheel chocks around the Michelin Air X tires of an Airbus A380 aircraft, operated by Emirates, at Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London, U.K., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. (Paul Thomas/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia managed to import aircraft tires worth $30 million from Western and other foreign manufacturers last year despite sanctions, The Guardian reported on Sept. 12, citing a report from a Ukrainian agency it had obtained.

Using third-country intermediaries, Russia has managed to obtain these critically needed components from the U.S. company Goodyear, the British Dunlop, Japan's Bridgestone, and France's Michelin, the report by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) read.

The Western countries and other partners have sought to undermine Russia's defense industry by sanctioning military-use materials and components.

The vast majority of the 2023 imports (70%) reportedly came from Michelin, including the type of tires used by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's plane.

The EU, U.K., U.S., and Japan have imposed sanctions on the sale of aviation tires to Russia in an effort to stifle Russia's aviation manufacturing amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The report indicated no wrongdoing by the said companies, The Guardian wrote, as Moscow mostly used entities in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and central Asian countries as intermediaries.

The report also said that there is evidence of some of these parts flowing to Russia directly from the West. Michelin and Goodyear told The Guardian they had suspended sales to Russia.

Also on Sept. 12, the Ukrainian investigative project InformNapalm released an investigation saying that Russia maintains its Su-30SM fighter aircraft using French equipment.

A Sukhoi Su-30SM in flight. September 2014. (Alex Beltyukov/Wikipedia)

Citing documents and testimonies, InformNapalm said that an obscure Kazakh company, ARC Group, helps Russia equip its fighter jets with displays, navigation systems, and other electronics produced by the French companies Thales and Sagem.

The Su-30SM is a modernized version of the Sukhoi Su-30 jet widely used in the war against Ukraine. One aircraft to this model was reportedly shot down by Ukrainian military intelligence agency forces over the Black Sea earlier this week.

Russia has been adapting to Western sanctions, using smuggling and various schemes to acquire the sanctioned goods. Last December, NACP released a report listing roughly 2,500 foreign-made components found in Russian weaponry on the battlefield, with roughly three-quarters originating in the U.S.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:28 PM

Chinese defense minister calls for talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. China is pushing its peace plan, which doesn't envisage the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and was dismissed by the West.
11:30 AM

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Romania for F-16 training.

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to start training on Dutch aircraft at the Borcea air base "a few days ago," Digi24 news outlet reported on Sept. 12. They are now reportedly learning details about the F-16s on the ground.
