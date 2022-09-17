Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia bombards civilians in three Ukrainian regions overnight, kills at least two

by Asami Terajima September 17, 2022 11:58 AM 1 min read
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a residential building was hit by a Russian missile strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 15, 2022, (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired four missile strikes, 24 airstrikes, and shelled Ukraine 72 times, according to the General Staff. 58 settlements came under fire.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sept. 17 that two civilians were killed in the cities of Bakhmut and Sviatohirsk within the last 24 hours, while 11 others were wounded.

Kyrylenko said Avdiivka and Mariinka, as well as two villages bordering Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, were under Russian artillery fire. He added that a house in Soledar was also damaged due to an overnight shelling, but no casualties were reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Sept. 17 that Russian forces "covered Nikopol district with Grad (rockets) and heavy artillery all night long."

Russian forces "fired more than 90 deadly shells at peaceful towns and villages," with Nikopol, Marhanetska, and Myrivska coming under the renewed attacks, according to Reznichenko. He added that the scale of destruction is being clarified.

Russian attacks on Nikopol and its surroundings have intensified over the past couple of weeks, with the city located 10 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant across the Dnipro River.

In neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces had fired four missiles on the village of Tavriiska, damaging a local cultural center, a gymnasium, and a sports club as a result of the attack.

Two cities – Stepnohirsk and Orihiv – situated on the eastern side of the Dnipro River have also been shelled, with a civilian sustaining an injury, according to the governor.

"The enemy, which is not successful at the front, systematically destroys civilian infrastructure of the region," Starukh said.

Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
