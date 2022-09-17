Russia bombards civilians in three Ukrainian regions overnight, kills at least two

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired four missile strikes, 24 airstrikes, and shelled Ukraine 72 times, according to the General Staff. 58 settlements came under fire.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sept. 17 that two civilians were killed in the cities of Bakhmut and Sviatohirsk within the last 24 hours, while 11 others were wounded.

Kyrylenko said Avdiivka and Mariinka, as well as two villages bordering Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, were under Russian artillery fire. He added that a house in Soledar was also damaged due to an overnight shelling, but no casualties were reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Sept. 17 that Russian forces "covered Nikopol district with Grad (rockets) and heavy artillery all night long."

Russian forces "fired more than 90 deadly shells at peaceful towns and villages," with Nikopol, Marhanetska, and Myrivska coming under the renewed attacks, according to Reznichenko. He added that the scale of destruction is being clarified.

Russian attacks on Nikopol and its surroundings have intensified over the past couple of weeks, with the city located 10 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant across the Dnipro River.

In neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces had fired four missiles on the village of Tavriiska, damaging a local cultural center, a gymnasium, and a sports club as a result of the attack.

Two cities – Stepnohirsk and Orihiv – situated on the eastern side of the Dnipro River have also been shelled, with a civilian sustaining an injury, according to the governor.

"The enemy, which is not successful at the front, systematically destroys civilian infrastructure of the region," Starukh said.