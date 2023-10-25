Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 20 times

by Dmytro Basmat October 26, 2023 12:49 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city centre damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Region, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 25, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman came under fire. In total, the administration recorded 146 explosions throughout the day.

The Russian military targeted different communities with an onslaught of shelling, mortar and drone attacks, as well as the use of rocket-launcher systems. Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most intense attacks, with 54 explosions recorded in the area.

There was no information on damage to civilian or military infrastructure as a result of the shelling at the time of publication.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
