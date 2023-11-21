Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia attacks Odesa Oblast port infrastructure

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2023 8:08 PM 1 min read
A ship moored in the Black Sea port of Odesa within the framework of the grain corridor, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike hit port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Nov. 21.

Strikes were recorded in Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, around 50 kilometers down the coast from Odesa, hitting port infrastructure and an administrative building.

No casualties were reported, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

Russian forces used Kh-31 air-to-surface missiles in the strike, which are designed for use against radar stations.

Russia deploys these weapons against Ukraine "in an attempt to detect and destroy air defense systems," the Southern Defense Forces said.

Explosions were heard in Odesa amid a missile threat warning in the oblast in the afternoon.

Attacks against Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure escalated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17.

Strikes on sea and river ports in Odesa Oblast have become a frequent occurrence.  

Infrastructure Ministry: Black Sea corridor remains open despite Russian attacks
The movement of vessels from and to Odesa Oblast’s ports through the temporary Black Sea corridor has continued despite Russia’s Nov. 8 attack on a civilian ship, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Nov. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:19 PM

UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.