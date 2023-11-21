Russia attacks Odesa Oblast port infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike hit port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Nov. 21.

Strikes were recorded in Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, around 50 kilometers down the coast from Odesa, hitting port infrastructure and an administrative building.

No casualties were reported, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

Russian forces used Kh-31 air-to-surface missiles in the strike, which are designed for use against radar stations.

Russia deploys these weapons against Ukraine "in an attempt to detect and destroy air defense systems," the Southern Defense Forces said.

Explosions were heard in Odesa amid a missile threat warning in the oblast in the afternoon.

Attacks against Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure escalated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17.

Strikes on sea and river ports in Odesa Oblast have become a frequent occurrence.