Russian attacks over past day kill 1, injure 11, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed one civilian and injured 11, including a child, regional authorities reported early on April 22.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four in Ukrainsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One injured civilian was also reported in Selydove and another one in Prohres.

Three injuries occurred in Kherson Oblast, where civilian buildings, including three apartment blocks and a kindergarten, were damaged.

"Yesterday, the enemy shelled Novovorontsovka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson. Kozatske, Beryslav, and Novoberyslav also came under enemy fire and airstrikes," Oleksandr Prokudin, the Kherson Oblast governor, said in a post on Facebook.

"Due to Russian aggression, three people were injured, including a child," he added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 202 strikes on six communities, though there were no casualties reported.

"The enemy carried out airstrikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Some 25 drones of different modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka," Ivan Fedorov, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor, said in a post on Telegram.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Nikopol came under Russian artillery fire overnight.

On April 21, Russian attacks against the Nikopol district injured a 47-year-old woman, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A Russian missile attack against the city of Kharkiv on the evening of April 21 injured a 19-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian forces reportedly downed five Shahed-type drones over Odesa Oblast. A farm was damaged as a result, but no casualties were reported by regional authorities.