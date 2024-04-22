Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.

The Russian drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with three surface-to-air guided missiles that were launched from occupied Donetsk Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launch.

All of the drones Russia launched were intercepted over Odesa Oblast. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on April 21, Ukrainian air defense destroyed two Kh-59/69 missiles and three reconnaissance drones launched by Russia.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.