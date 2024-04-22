Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Drone attack, Drone attacks, Air Force
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat April 22, 2024 7:44 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: A Ukrainian serviceman aims his rifle at a Russian drone flying overhead near their position in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 20, 2023. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.

The Russian drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with three surface-to-air guided missiles that were launched from occupied Donetsk Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launch.

All of the drones Russia launched were intercepted over Odesa Oblast. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on April 21, Ukrainian air defense destroyed two Kh-59/69 missiles and three reconnaissance drones launched by Russia.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Ukraine war latest: US House passes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine; Navy confirms Russian ship hit in Sevastopol
Key developments on April 20-21: * US House passes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine; Zelensky praises US House for passing it * Senator says US could start sending ATACMS to Kyiv in 1 week * Ukraine’s Navy confirms Russian ship Kommuna hit in Sevastopol * Ukrainian drones strike Russian energy fac…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
2:37 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.