Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with missiles

Russian forces attacked a settlement in Kharkiv Oblast's Chuihuv district with S-300 missiles, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Nov. 16.

According to preliminary reports, there were seven hits recorded in the overnight attack. Information about casualties is still being investigated.

Syniehubov told residents that Kharkiv Oblast was under attack shortly after midnight on Nov. 16.

At around 1 a.m., the governor reported that S-300 missiles had struck a community in the Chuihuv district.

Kharkiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian forces.