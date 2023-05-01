Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, injuring civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled Kherson city late on May 1, wounding a 30-year-old man, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Due to the shelling, several houses caught fire, Prokudin said, adding that the first responders were working on the spot.

Russian troops also launched two guided aerial bombs at the village of Kizomys, some 30 kilometers from Kherson, reported Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Information on casualties and damages in the village is being clarified.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian attacks since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.