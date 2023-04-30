Russia attacks downtown Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the downtown area of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at around 6:45 a.m. on April 30, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to the governor, the attack hit a residential house and garages, destroying four cars and causing fires. There were no casualties, Syniehubov said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops also attacked Vovchansk, Chervona Zoria, Dvorichna, and other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, the governor said.

Earlier on April 25, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kupiansk, targeting a local museum. The attack killed two people and injured 10 more.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.