Update: 2 killed in Russian missile strike on Kupiansk

The death toll of the April 25 Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast’s Kupiansk has risen to two as rescuers found a woman’s body while clearing the rubble of a local history museum, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian attack had killed one of the museum’s employees and wounded at least ten people.

Russian troops launched an S-300 missile at the city center of Kupiansk on the morning of April 25.

The first responders are working on the site of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk on April 25, 2023. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Facebook)

According to Syniehubov, there are no military facilities near the targeted museum building. “The enemy is deliberately hitting civilian infrastructure and terrorizing the civilian population.”

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.