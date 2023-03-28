Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones overnight causing large fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack at Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on March 28, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

One of the drones targeted a private enterprise in the city of Dnipro, causing a "large fire" over an area four thousand square meters in size, Lycak said. According to the governor it took several hours to put out the fire, which has already been completely extinguished.

Two other drones were shot down by Ukraine's Eastern Air Command. No casualties were reported.

Russia launched more than a dozen drones across Ukraine between March 27-28, most of which were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine’s air defense destroyed every Russian drone launched near Kyiv on March 27, Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko reported.