Russian attack on civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast kills 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired an anti-tank guided missile at a civilian car driving towards the Huriv Kozachok village in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 17.

The attack killed all four passengers in the car, Syniehubov said. He did not provide further details.

"This is another terror of Russia against the civilian population!" the governor wrote on Telegram.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

On June 11, Russian forces shelled the town of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions.