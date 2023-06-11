Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have shelled the town of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 11.

The town of Tsyrkuny is located just northeast of Kharkiv, the regional capital and the second-largest city in Ukraine.

The first responders are on the scene, the governor said.

No casualties were reported, according to the preliminary information about the attack.

Despite over 100 countries banning cluster munitions due to their indiscriminate harm to civilians, Russia persists in their use. International observers have substantiated Russia's extensive deployment of these weapons, although Moscow denies the allegations.

While Russia is not a signatory of the 2008 convention, international humanitarian law obliges it to refrain from their use.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

