Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War, News Feed
Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2023 6:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have shelled the town of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast with cluster munitions, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 11.

The town of Tsyrkuny is located just northeast of Kharkiv, the regional capital and the second-largest city in Ukraine.

The first responders are on the scene, the governor said.

No casualties were reported, according to the preliminary information about the attack.

Despite over 100 countries banning cluster munitions due to their indiscriminate harm to civilians, Russia persists in their use. International observers have substantiated Russia's extensive deployment of these weapons, although Moscow denies the allegations.

While Russia is not a signatory of the 2008 convention, international humanitarian law obliges it to refrain from their use.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.