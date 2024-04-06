Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attacks
Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova April 7, 2024 1:49 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of the city center of Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Kransopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Boromlia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa communities were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks. Two communities were also targeted with missiles and explosives, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Author: Olena Goncharova
