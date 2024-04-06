Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Kransopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Boromlia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa communities were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks. Two communities were also targeted with missiles and explosives, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.