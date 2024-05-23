Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman, were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, rocket, and artillery attacks, while dropping explosives from drones onto three of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located about 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 42 explosions recorded in the area.

Given the town's proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilized, the New York Times reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.























