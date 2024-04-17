Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 39 times in 11 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 17.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yampil were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and guided aerial bomb attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto two of the communities.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 6,900 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 11 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or injuries were reported throughout the region.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.