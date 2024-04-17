Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat April 18, 2024 1:51 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 39 times in 11 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 17.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yampil were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and guided aerial bomb attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto two of the communities.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 6,900 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 11 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or injuries were reported throughout the region.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

State Emergency Service: Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills at least 17, injures 60, including children
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of April 17, killing at least 17 people and injuring 60, including three children, the State Emergency Service reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.