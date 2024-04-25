Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Stepanivka were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with artillery and drone attacks. One community was also hit in an airstrike. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

On April 22, two civilians were injured, and a house was damaged when Russia shelled the village of Striletska Pushkarka. The next day, Russian forces attacked the region 242 times in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring four people.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.