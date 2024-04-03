Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, War
Edit post

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat April 4, 2024 1:02 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast on April 3, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 46 times in 11 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 3.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

Earlier in the day, a Russian missile attack against Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured two others, including a three-year-old girl.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, grenade launcher, and missile attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto the village of Yunakivka.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the bulk of the attack with 26 explosions recorded in the area. The community sits directly on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks on Velyka Pysarivka in recent weeks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town, with at least 300 residents being evacuated.

According to a spokesperson for Sumy Oblast's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, approximately 250 resident remain in Velyka Pysarivka. The community had a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

How Ukraine hit a Russian drone factory 1,300 kilometers away
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine attacked facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers from the country’s border. On April 2, overnight, drones attacked production facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan Head Rustam M…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:59 PM

Russian, French defense ministers call for first time since 2022.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, and expressed "France's solidarity with the victims" of the mass shooting at the Crocus City concert hall outside Moscow on March 22, Le Monde reported on April 3.
6:22 PM
Video

Ivanna Sakhno on her mission to keep Ukraine relevant

The Kyiv Independent's Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.