Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 46 times in 11 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 3.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted.

Earlier in the day, a Russian missile attack against Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured two others, including a three-year-old girl.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, grenade launcher, and missile attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto the village of Yunakivka.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the bulk of the attack with 26 explosions recorded in the area. The community sits directly on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks on Velyka Pysarivka in recent weeks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town, with at least 300 residents being evacuated.

According to a spokesperson for Sumy Oblast's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, approximately 250 resident remain in Velyka Pysarivka. The community had a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.