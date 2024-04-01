Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communites of Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial missile strikes, FPV drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda left one person wounded.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 32 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, prompting large-scale evacuations from the region.