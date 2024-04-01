Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Sabotage, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine-Russia border
Edit post

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil April 2, 2024 2:04 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communites of Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial missile strikes, FPV drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda left one person wounded.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 32 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, prompting large-scale evacuations from the region.

Ukraine war latest: Russia destroys ‘almost all’ energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, mayor says
Key developments on April 1: * Mayor: Russia destroys ‘almost all’ energy infrastructure in Kharkiv * Authorities: Russia uses 5 Zircon hypersonic missiles against Kyiv in 2024 * ISW: Russia may focus its potential offensive only in one operational direction * Poll: Most Ukrainians say they und…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Poll: Most Ukrainians say they understand motivation of draft evaders.

Most Ukrainians say they understand the motivation of those who try to avoid mobilization, according to a poll by Ukraine's Institute of Social and Political Psychology published on April 1. At the same time, almost 43% of respondents said they were ashamed of men who evade mobilization.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.