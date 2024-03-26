Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil March 26, 2024 3:56 AM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 25, firing five times and causing at least 11 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communites of Novo Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Buda, and Svesa were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire and mortar shelling.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Sumy Oblast has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the Russian border.

Due to recent escalated attacks, Ukrainian authorities have evacuated more than 4,500 residents from 22 villages in Sumy oblast.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
