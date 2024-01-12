Skip to content
Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 260 times in one day

by Dmytro Basmat January 13, 2024 1:48 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 260 times, firing at 12 communities along the border on Jan. 12, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Svesy, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Druzhbiv, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, and Yunakivka. Throughout the day, Russian assailed the border communities with mortar and artillery attacks, while dropping mines onto two settlements.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 7,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 45 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Sunak unveils $3.2 billion package, signs security deal in Kyiv
Key updates on Jan. 12: * Sunak unveils $3.2 billion aid package for Ukraine, signs security deal with Zelensky. * Ukrainian diaspora asks Australia to send 45 retired helicopters to Ukraine. * Electronic warfare shortage complicating Russia’s defense against Ukrainian drones in Kherson Oblast,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
