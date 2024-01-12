Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 260 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 260 times, firing at 12 communities along the border on Jan. 12, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Svesy, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Druzhbiv, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, and Yunakivka. Throughout the day, Russian assailed the border communities with mortar and artillery attacks, while dropping mines onto two settlements.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 7,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 45 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

