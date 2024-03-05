Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Olena Goncharova March 5, 2024 5:18 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at the Sumy Oblast border 44 times on March 4, striking 11 communities, the regional military administration reported. A civilian was injured in Myropillia as a result of shelling.

The attacks caused over 220 explosions in the area. The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Druzhbivka came under fire.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launchers. At least 25 mines were dropped onto the Velyka Pysarivka community, and 12 more on the village of Krasnopillia and surrounding areas, the Ukrainian military reported.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 7,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 67 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's vulnerable border communities face near-constant attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has launched attacks on the region almost every day since April 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine slows Russian advances west of Avdiivka, military says
Key developments on March 4: * Military: Ukraine stalls Russian advances in some areas near Avdiivka * SBU names 2 Russian generals suspected of bombing residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast town * Shmyhal: 8 taxpayers per soldier needed to fund military * Military intelligence: Railway bridge b…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.