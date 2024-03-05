Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at the Sumy Oblast border 44 times on March 4, striking 11 communities, the regional military administration reported. A civilian was injured in Myropillia as a result of shelling.

The attacks caused over 220 explosions in the area. The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Druzhbivka came under fire.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launchers. At least 25 mines were dropped onto the Velyka Pysarivka community, and 12 more on the village of Krasnopillia and surrounding areas, the Ukrainian military reported.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 7,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 67 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's vulnerable border communities face near-constant attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has launched attacks on the region almost every day since April 2022.



