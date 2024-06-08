Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. At least 59 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, and Nova Sloboda were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery and drone attacks. The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 71 explosions reported in the area.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on Krasnopillia killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.