News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert May 1, 2024 3:53 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces launched attacks at 11 communities near the Sumy Oblast border on April 30, causing nearly 300 explosions in the region, the local military administration reported.

The border settlements of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske came under fire over the course of the day.

Russian troops attacked the Sumy border with artillery, drones, missiles, rocket launchers, and mines, causing 286 recorded explosions.

The community of Bilopillia was hit hardest, sustaining 69 explosions in 24 hours. Velyka Pysarivka recorded 50 explosions caused by Russian artillery and drones.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy Oblast lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents of vulnerable border communities endure daily attacks launched by nearby Russian forces. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

An attack against the region on April 29 damaged a school in Yampil.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
8:15 PM

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
