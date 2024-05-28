Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Sumy, War
Edit post

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat May 29, 2024 12:43 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian troops cover their ears while firing an M777 howitzer near Bakhmut on May 17, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine received howitzers as part of international military assistance programs to help defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 81 times in 23 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 28.

The communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Berezivka, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, Hlukhiv, and Esman, were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, and artillery attacks, while also dropping explosives from drones onto a community.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located about 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 19 explosions recorded in the area.

Given the town's proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilized, the New York Times reported.

Officials from Ukraine's Border Guard service later said that Russia does not have enough troops on the Sumy Oblast border to launch a major attack on the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Border Guard: Buildup of Russian troops along Sumy border not enough for major attack
Russia does not have enough troops for a major attack in Sumy Oblast but may still attempt to invade the region, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said on television on May 26.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Dmytro Basmat
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
Ukraine news
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.