Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert May 28, 2024 3:37 AM 1 min read
People with belongings wait for evacuation on May 14, 2024 in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast. (Borys Liakhu/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on May 27, causing  89 explosions throughout the day, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire.

Russian troops fired at the border 23 times, attacking the region with artillery, drones, mines, mortar, and small arms.  

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Residents of the border communities in Sumy Oblast suffer daily shelling from nearby Russian forces. Ukrainian troops regularly fight off Russian sabotage groups conducting raids across the border.

Sumy Oblast was liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.

Ukraine has built up its fortifications in Sumy Oblast in recent months and authorities have ordered evacuations from the region due to increasing attacks.

8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
