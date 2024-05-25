Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Border communities, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Russia-Ukraine border, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russian forces attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran May 25, 2024 4:48 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 12 border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 24, firing 31 times and causing at least 204 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Richky, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novo Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novgorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, rocket, and artillery attacks.

The town of Myropillia experienced the bulk of the attacks, with over 67 explosions were recorded. Myropillia, which had a pre-war population of nearly 3,000 residents, lies just five kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 that he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilized, the New York Times reported.

Russian strikes against the Sumy region have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered further evacuations from the region.

Ukraine war latest: General Staff says Russian troops halted in Kharkiv sector, Ukraine conducts counterattacks
Key updates on May 24: * General Staff: Russian troops halted in Kharkiv sector, Ukraine conducts counterattacks * Putin looking for ceasefire to cement gains in Ukraine, Reuters reports citing sources * Attack on occupied Crimea damages communications equipment, casualties reported, partisans c…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.