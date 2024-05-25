Russian forces attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 12 border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 24, firing 31 times and causing at least 204 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Richky, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novo Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novgorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, rocket, and artillery attacks.

The town of Myropillia experienced the bulk of the attacks, with over 67 explosions were recorded. Myropillia, which had a pre-war population of nearly 3,000 residents, lies just five kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 that he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilized, the New York Times reported.

Russian strikes against the Sumy region have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered further evacuations from the region.