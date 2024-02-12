Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Russia, UK
Edit post

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens

by Nate Ostiller February 12, 2024 8:02 PM 1 min read
U.K. historian and author Orlando Figes, who was sanctioned by Russia on Feb. 12, in Oxford on April 2, 2011. (David Levenson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced new sanctions against 18 citizens of the U.K. on Feb. 12, including officials and academics, on the grounds that the individuals in question allegedly demonize Russia and denigrate Russians.

Russia has previously sanctioned Western citizens it accuses of being hostile.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The list of the sanctioned officials included Deputy Defense Minister James Cartlidge, Deputy National Security Adviser Sarah MacIntosh, and Director of Submarines, Simon Asquith.

Several well-known academics who have written extensively about Russia were also added to the sanctions list, such as Orlando Figes, Norman Davis, and Timothy Garton Ash.

Those on the sanctions list are prohibited from entering Russia.

Opinion: Will Putin unite Europe?
Russia’s war against Ukraine and the political turmoil that has since enveloped Europe indicate a need for more than a cosmetic change to improving the European Union’s relations with its non-EU neighbors. Brussels’ earlier approaches have proven insufficient to lessen the tensions in Eastern Europe…
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland
Nate Ostiller
Nate Ostiller
News Editor
Nate Ostiller is a News Editor. He works on special projects as a researcher and writer for The Red Line Podcast, covering Eastern Europe and Eurasia, and focused primarily on digital misinformation, memory politics, and ethnic conflict. Nate has a Master’s degree in Russian and Eurasian Studies from the University of Glasgow, and spent two years studying abroad at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine. Originally from the USA, he is currently based in Tbilisi, Georgia.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.