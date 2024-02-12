Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced new sanctions against 18 citizens of the U.K. on Feb. 12, including officials and academics, on the grounds that the individuals in question allegedly demonize Russia and denigrate Russians.

Russia has previously sanctioned Western citizens it accuses of being hostile.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The list of the sanctioned officials included Deputy Defense Minister James Cartlidge, Deputy National Security Adviser Sarah MacIntosh, and Director of Submarines, Simon Asquith.

Several well-known academics who have written extensively about Russia were also added to the sanctions list, such as Orlando Figes, Norman Davis, and Timothy Garton Ash.

Those on the sanctions list are prohibited from entering Russia.