Russia downs drones in 'one of the largest' drone attacks on Moscow Oblast, Mayor claims

by Dmytro Basmat August 21, 2024 6:10 AM 1 min read
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin visiting a drone exhibition on Nov. 17, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian air defenses allegedly downed ten Ukrainian attack drones overnight on Aug. 21 near Moscow in "one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the drones were allegedly downed in Moscow Oblast as they were heading towards the capital.

Photos and videos of explosions posted on social media purportedly show drones being downed overnight in Moscow Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims nor the authenticity of videos posted on social media. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Video recordings show footage of an explosion allegedly seen in Moscow Oblast as Ukraine reportedly launched ten attack drones towards Moscow. (Vchkogpu/Telegram)

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties as a result of the alleged attack.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military bases, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Ukraine has previously targeted Moscow with drone attacks.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil.

Ukraine’s ‘buffer zone’ in Kursk Oblast – here’s what you need to know
Ukraine aims to establish a buffer zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 18, as he outlined some of the strategic aims of the ongoing operation. “It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York


Author: Dmytro Basmat
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
