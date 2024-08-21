Russia downs drones in 'one of the largest' drone attacks on Moscow Oblast, Mayor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defenses allegedly downed ten Ukrainian attack drones overnight on Aug. 21 near Moscow in "one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the drones were allegedly downed in Moscow Oblast as they were heading towards the capital.

Photos and videos of explosions posted on social media purportedly show drones being downed overnight in Moscow Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims nor the authenticity of videos posted on social media. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties as a result of the alleged attack.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military bases, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Ukraine has previously targeted Moscow with drone attacks.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil.



