Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Drones, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine launched more drones than Russia in July, Zelensky claims

by Kateryna Denisova August 6, 2024 7:55 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to launch a drone on June 28, 2024, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces launched more drones in July than Russian troops, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in his evening address on Aug. 6.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare. For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

"In terms of this, Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces are already gaining an advantage, and in July our soldiers used more drones than the occupier. This should be a steady trend on the front line — for all types of drones that our units have," Zelensky said.

According to the president, by becoming a leader in drone development, Kyiv could be "a security provider for other states."

One million drones have been contracted for Ukrainian manufacturers through 2024, he said.

"We do not disclose all the details now, but our capacity to produce drones is constantly growing, and we are working not only with state funding, but also with partners to invest in our drone production," Zelensky added.

Kyiv has the production capacity to produce more than three million drones a year but requires financing from foreign partners, Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said.

In the first half of 2024, Ukrainian soldiers received six times more drones than last year, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi said in July.

Ukraine’s missile program to get additional funding, Zelensky says
Ukraine will allocate additional funding for the country’s missile program, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:28 PM  (Updated: )

Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.