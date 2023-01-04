Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Romanian president asks Zelensky to revise bill necessary for EU accession.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 9:28 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to revise Ukraine's bill on ethnic minorities during a phone call on Jan. 4.

The ethnic minorities bill is one of the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Dec. 13, has prompted criticism by the Romanian authorities and Ukraine's Romanian community. It has yet to be signed by Zelensky.

Zelensky expressed “his full openness to identifying solutions” for the Romanian community in Ukraine to benefit from the same rights enjoyed by the Ukrainian community in Romania, Iohannis' office said.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry published a statement on Dec. 22, “expressing regret” that the Ukrainian parliament adopted the bill without additional consultations with Ukraine's Romanian community and the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe.

Romania has argued that the ethnic minorities bill fails to sufficiently ensure the use of Romanian as a language of education in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Iohannis condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and pledged to provide further aid.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.