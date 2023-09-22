Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Romanian PM to visit Kyiv to conclude grain import talks

by Martin Fornusek September 22, 2023 10:20 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu (R) during Shmyhal's official visit to Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo credit: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Sept. 22 that he will visit Kyiv with several ministers to finalize the talks on Ukrainian grain imports, the news outlet Digi24 reported.

Ciolacu said that he, Romania's economy minister, and agricultural minister hold regular talks with their Ukrainian counterparts on the subject.

The news report did not specify the date of the planned visit.

The EU instituted the import ban on select agricultural products from Ukraine in May at the request of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria, who feared that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products would put pressure on their farmers.

Shortly after the ban expired on Sept. 15, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said they would continue to impose the restrictions on the national level.

To alleviate the concerns of the five countries and unblock grain shipments, Ukraine proposed a licensing system for their grain exports.

Bucharest asked Kyiv to postpone its grain shipments for 30 days until the details of the licensing system can be finalized. According to Ciolacu, Ukraine has accommodated this request.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria Maria Gabriel earlier this week to discuss Ukrainian grain exports.

After the meeting, Iohannis said that the parties agreed on an arrangement that would not negatively affect Romanian farmers.

Slovakia has also agreed with Ukraine on a licensing system for grain imports. However, Bratislava said that the embargo will remain in place until the arrangement is set up and tested.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
