Romanian PM to visit Kyiv to conclude grain import talks

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Sept. 22 that he will visit Kyiv with several ministers to finalize the talks on Ukrainian grain imports, the news outlet Digi24 reported.

Ciolacu said that he, Romania's economy minister, and agricultural minister hold regular talks with their Ukrainian counterparts on the subject.

The news report did not specify the date of the planned visit.

The EU instituted the import ban on select agricultural products from Ukraine in May at the request of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria, who feared that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products would put pressure on their farmers.

Shortly after the ban expired on Sept. 15, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said they would continue to impose the restrictions on the national level.

To alleviate the concerns of the five countries and unblock grain shipments, Ukraine proposed a licensing system for their grain exports.

Bucharest asked Kyiv to postpone its grain shipments for 30 days until the details of the licensing system can be finalized. According to Ciolacu, Ukraine has accommodated this request.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria Maria Gabriel earlier this week to discuss Ukrainian grain exports.

After the meeting, Iohannis said that the parties agreed on an arrangement that would not negatively affect Romanian farmers.

Slovakia has also agreed with Ukraine on a licensing system for grain imports. However, Bratislava said that the embargo will remain in place until the arrangement is set up and tested.