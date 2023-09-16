Romanian farmer association asks country to ban Ukrainian grain imports after EU restrictions lifted

This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian farmers asked the government to unilaterally ban Ukrainian grain imports after EU restrictions on overland export were lifted.



Due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's main grain port of Odesa and civilian cargo ships going to or from it, Ukraine was forced to export huge volumes of grain through the EU.



As a result, grain imports in countries adjacent to Ukraine soared, distorting local markets and causing local farmers' grain to fall in price, which led to outcries and restrictions on both national and EU scales.



The farmer association said it wasn't against Ukrainian products passing through on the way to other destinations. The Romanian government said it would wait for Ukraine to present its plan to prevent a surge on Sept. 17 before deciding how to protect Romanian farmers.



Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced their own unilateral bans on Friday.