Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Romanian farmer association asks country to ban Ukrainian grain imports after EU restrictions lifted

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 9:12 PM 1 min read
A pile of maize grains is seen on the pier at the Izmail Sea Port, Odesa Oblast, on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian farmers asked the government to unilaterally ban Ukrainian grain imports after EU restrictions on overland export were lifted.

Due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's main grain port of Odesa and civilian cargo ships going to or from it, Ukraine was forced to export huge volumes of grain through the EU.

As a result, grain imports in countries adjacent to Ukraine soared, distorting local markets and causing local farmers' grain to fall in price, which led to outcries and restrictions on both national and EU scales.    

The farmer association said it wasn't against Ukrainian products passing through on the way to other destinations. The Romanian government said it would wait for Ukraine to present its plan to prevent a surge on Sept. 17 before deciding how to protect Romanian farmers.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced their own unilateral bans on Friday.

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia to extend bans on Ukrainian grain
Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia will implement their own bans on Ukrainian grain imports despite the European Commission’s decision to end the embargo on Sept. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
