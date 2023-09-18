Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Romania may extend ban on Ukrainian grain imports by 30 days

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 18, 2023 7:55 PM 2 min read
A COFCO facility in the north of Romania, where grain arrives from Ukraine by train. (Photo credit: RISE Romania)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania will extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports by another 30 days if the import requests rise, French broadcaster RFI reported on Sept. 18, citing the country's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

However, the decision has not yet been finalized and Bucharest is waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian government on licensing of grain exports.

"The Ukrainian Prime Minister (Denys Shmyhal) promised to send the export licensing proposal today, which we will discuss," Ciolacu said on Sept. 18.

"If there will be export requests to Romania I will ask the agriculture and economy ministers to draft an order extending the ban for a period of 30 days until things are clarified," the prime minister said, stressing that he wants to avoid negative impacts on Romanian farmers.

Ciolacu noted that "not a single kilogram" of wheat has been imported into Romania from Ukraine since the European Commission decided not to prolong the ban.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

In May, the Commission imposed a ban on sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in five EU countries: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria. The nations requested the measure due to fears from local farmers that cheap Ukrainian imports would drive down agriculture prices.

While the Commission decided not to extend the ban after Sept. 15, citing data indicating that Ukrainian imports would no longer negatively impact local markets, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary decided to continue to restrict imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Although Bulgaria was not among the countries prolonging the ban, Sofia's decision against the extension revived fears among Bulgarian farmers. Local agricultural workers have blocked main roads across the country in a nationwide protest against Ukrainian imports.

Several EU members have criticized the unilateral bans on Ukrainian grain, with Spain deeming the steps "illegal" and France saying it puts the "European project at risk."

Berlin also denounced the restrictions, accusing Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia of "part-time solidarity" with Ukraine.

"When it suits you, you are in solidarity and when it doesn't suit you, you are not," German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir said.

The restriction does not apply to transiting Ukrainian grain. Romania said earlier that it aims to transport 60% of Ukrainian agricultural products through its territory.

Romania wants to transit 60% of Ukrainian grain
Bucharest hopes that around 60% of Ukrainian grain exports could transit through Romanian territory following Russia’s unilateral termination of the grain deal, the country’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Aug. 18, Reuters reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.