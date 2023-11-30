Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Rivne Oblast forestry officials dismissed amid illicit enrichment scandal

by Dmytro Basmat November 30, 2023 4:04 AM 2 min read
Cash discovered during searches of Rivne Oblast administration deputy suspected of illicit enrichment. Photo published on Nov. 25, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All directors of the Forests of Ukraine state enterprise in Rivne Oblast have been dismissed, amid an illicit enrichment scandal that has rocked the organization, Director General of the Forests of Ukraine confirmed on Nov. 29.

"As promised last week, personnel changes have begun in the forestry sector. Today, the decision was made to dismiss all directors of the Rivne branches," said Director General Yurii Bolokhovets.

The organization's restructuring came amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged illicit enrichment of a deputy head of the organization.

Following the dismissal of ex-deputy head Vitalii Sukhovych, searches of the suspect's residence and office led to the discovery of over $4 million in various cash currencies, three expensive cars, gold, weaponry, jewelry, and other valuable accessories.

Bolokhovets added that the change of personnel is needed amid "chronic" and "deeply rooted" organizational problems. He did not elaborate on his statement.

Criminal procedures against Sukhovych are ongoing. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Ukraine's ongoing battle against corruption remains prominently in the public eye, aligning with one of the seven criteria recommended by the European Commission for the nation's integration.

Ukraine has made some progress in rooting out corruption since the start of Russia's invasion. A recent report on the start of Ukraine's EU accession talks highlights that Ukraine has "further developed its track record" and is on track to double the number of indictments on corruption charges from previous years.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s ability to implement reforms during war is impressive
″(Ukraine has) made concrete changes, not least in the fight against (corruption),” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that these steps help the country “to move closer to NATO membership.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.