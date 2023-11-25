Rivne Oblast council member suspected of illicit enrichment

This audio is created with AI assistance

A member of the Rivne Oblast Council has come under suspicion for illicitly acquiring assets worth millions of dollars, the State Bureau for Investigation (DBR) announced on Nov. 25.

The official also held the position of deputy head of the Poliskyi Forestry Office of the Forests of Ukraine state enterprise. The company identified the man as Vitalii Sukhovych.

The Forests of Ukraine commented that the enterprise's leadership decided to dismiss Sukhovych six months ago, but the process was not finalized due to his hospitalization and other reasons.

Searches of the suspect's residence and office led to the discovery of over $4 million in various cash currencies, three expensive cars, gold, weaponry, jewelry, and other valuable accessories.

The council member also owned four plots of land in Rivne on which he built cottages.

Criminal procedures against the official are ongoing. He faces up to 10 years in prison.