Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Rivne Oblast council member suspected of illicit enrichment

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2023 7:32 PM 1 min read
Cash discovered during searches of Rivne Oblast administration deputy suspected of illicit enrichment. Photo published on Nov. 25, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A member of the Rivne Oblast Council has come under suspicion for illicitly acquiring assets worth millions of dollars, the State Bureau for Investigation (DBR) announced on Nov. 25.

The official also held the position of deputy head of the Poliskyi Forestry Office of the Forests of Ukraine state enterprise. The company identified the man as Vitalii Sukhovych.

The Forests of Ukraine commented that the enterprise's leadership decided to dismiss Sukhovych six months ago, but the process was not finalized due to his hospitalization and other reasons.

Searches of the suspect's residence and office led to the discovery of over $4 million in various cash currencies, three expensive cars, gold, weaponry, jewelry, and other valuable accessories.

The council member also owned four plots of land in Rivne on which he built cottages.

Criminal procedures against the official are ongoing. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Opinion: Are Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts at a standstill?
“Ukraine is the second-most corrupt country in Europe.” “The situation with bribery has been at a standstill.” “Corruption reform doesn’t work in Ukraine.” These statements have been repeated at various international forums, by foreign officials, and by the media. But how much truth is there to t…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksandr Kalitenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:50 PM

Military: Battle for Marinka continues.

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
5:30 PM

Media: Former RT director hospitalized after alleged poisoning.

Former RT host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on Dec. 24. Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 25.
4:38 PM

Spokesperson: Navalny found, meets with lawyers.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is "doing well" and has been located in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X on Dec. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.