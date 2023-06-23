Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Rheinmetall to send 20 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 23, 2023 4:14 PM 1 min read
Two Marder infantry fighting vehicles of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, on March 16, 2023 in Mahlwinkel, Germany. (Photo credit: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced on June 23 that it would deliver an additional 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Ukraine this summer.

“At the behest of the German government, Rheinmetall is once again supplying Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Awarded in May 2023, the order is worth a figure in the lower-two-digit million-euro range. The Marders are due to be delivered this summer,” the company said.

Rheinmetall reminded that it had already shipped a batch of 20 Marder IFVs to Ukraine on March 21. Together with the most recent batch and another 20 IFVs sent from existing German military stocks, Ukraine is now bound to field 60 Marders in total.

In addition, the arms manufacturer announced it can make another 60 Marders available, saying that the work is already underway. Up to ten IFVs can be delivered per month, Rheinmetall wrote.

The German company will also send 40 Marders to Greece to enable it to send older heavy equipment to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Berlin pledged to provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defense systems, as well as artillery ammunition and vehicles.

Author: Martin Fornusek
