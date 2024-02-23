RFE/RL: Hungary blocks shared EU statement to commemorate 2nd anniversary of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary has blocked a joint statement from the EU commemorating the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Feb. 23, citing sources.

Hungary and Ukraine have had a contentious relationship that has worsened since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained close ties with Russia, threatening the united front that the EU has tried to present in support of Ukraine.

Despite tending to ultimately support collective EU votes on Ukraine in exchange for concessions and exceptions, Hungary has continued to behave in an obstructionist manner.

The collective statement was intended to come from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and European Council President Charles Michel, and needed unanimous consent from all EU member states to pass.

The specifics of the proposed statement are not known.

Hungary did not give an explicit reason for its objection, sources told RFE/RL.