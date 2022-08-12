RFE/RL: German reserve officer on trial for spying for Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

65-year-old Ralf Goelert is charged with sharing sensitive information with the Russian foreign intelligence service from 2014 until 2020, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Aug. 11. The sensitive information included details on the Bundeswehr’s reserve system, civilian-military cooperation in crisis situations, and data about the effects of sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Crimea. According to the court spokeswoman, the suspect made a partial confession during the preliminary proceedings.