Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reznikov thanks US for new aid package, elaborates on contents

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2022 2:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the U.S. via Twitter for the $1.85 billion security assistance package given to Kyiv by Washington, providing details on the contents of the package.

The package will include a Patriot air-defense system and munitions, additional HIMARS ammunition, artillery rounds, mortar rounds and systems, MRAP vehicles, armored utility trucks, HARMs, munitions, night vision devices and optics, communication systems, grenade launchers and small arms, and “funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.”

“Another package of U.S. military aid for the Ukrainian army is not a Christmas present,” Reznikov said. “This is what is necessary for work: on holidays and weekdays, day and night, in snow, rain, and heat.”

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine on Dec. 21, shortly before President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

The visit is Zelensky’s first overseas trip since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The Patriot missile system would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has thus far provided to Ukraine.

The transfer of the system was previously blocked by “specific” NATO allies for months, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said.

U.S. forces will train Ukrainian troops to use and maintain the Patriot system in a third country, most likely Germany, but it is unlikely that the air defense system will be delivered to Ukraine before spring, according to the Washington Post.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.