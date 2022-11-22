Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reznikov: Russia has used most of its high-precision missile arsenal in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022 4:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is facing a shortage of high-precision weapons, including Iskander ballistic missiles, according to the data published by Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Moscow has 119 Iskander missiles left in stock compared to 900 before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia also has 229 Kalibr cruise missiles left compared to 500 as of Feb. 23.

According to the data, Moscow still has 347 3M-55 Onyx missiles, 6,980 S-300 missiles, and a total of 801 air-launched missiles of various types.

"(There are) four enemies of the Russian missile arsenal: brilliant Ukrainian air defense forces, incompetent Russian forces, sanctions, and time," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

The graph shows the number of different types of missiles left in Russia's arsenal as of Nov. 22, 2022. It was published by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. (Oleksii Reznikov/Twitter)

Ukraine's Military Intelligence said on Nov. 12 that Moscow and Tehran were preparing a draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

Earlier on Oct. 16, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed U.S. and allied security officials, that Iran is preparing the first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles for Russia.

According to Ukraine, Moscow had earlier purchased hundreds of kamikaze drones from Tehran and may expect hundreds more.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
